Gary Payton Admires The All Around Talent Of Bam Adebayo
NBA legend turned BIG3 coach Gary Payton has plenty of love for the current pool of NBA talent.
One player on the receiving end of such love is Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
During a recent episode of the BIG3 podcast hosted by Joy De'Angela, Payton praised Abebayo for being an all around player. In addition, he talked about how Abebayo is able to provide relief for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler despite their different positions.
"A player who is just gonna go out and work that's him" he said. "He's a guy who's going to work and that's why Miami loves him so much. Then when Butler's not on the floor, why they go through him so much because he can go and give you 20, 15 rebounds, gives you four or five blocks, one or two or three steals. He can do that and come out with six or seven assists. That's the type of basketball player you want. An all around basketball player for me."
Gary Payton shows MAJOR love to Bam Adebayo. pic.twitter.com/MGb0j8QHEu— Joy De’Angela (@joydeangela) August 6, 2024
Payton mentioned Adebayo's diverse talent is a big reason why he is on Team USA in Paris.
"That's why he's on the Olympic team too because that's what the NBA sees in him and that's what they get from him," he said. "They get an all around basketball player."
Adebayo is averaging 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in Paris.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
