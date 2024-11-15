Gary Payton Once Almost Got Into An Altercation With A Much Older NBA Coach
Hall of Famer Gary Payton was never one to back down from anyone in a fight.
And age didn't matter.
Former Memphis Grizzlies teammates Shane Battier and Mike Miller recently told a story of how Payton almost got into fisticuff with Grizzlies coach Hubie Brown. Payton, who had his best years with the Seattle SuperSonics, joined the Los Angeles Lakers after spending a few years with the Bucks.
Battier said he could tell what what going to happen after what transpired during the game that night.
We were playing and the Lakers and GP was just talking and talking to Earl Watson," Battier said during an appearance on The OGs podcast featuring Miller and Udonis Haslem. "Hubie says, GP, why don't you shut the (expletive) up?' GP says, `I'll see you after the game old man.' GP confronts him face to face. GP says, `You're not so tough now old man, are you?' Hubie grabs his shirt and says, `I hope your brought a lunch pail because it's going to be a long day."'
Even though Shaquille O'Neal shared a different version of the incident, Payton never expected the reaction from Brown. who is 35 years older.
Brown, who is 35 years older than Payton then explained to the team why he refused to walk away.
"Then he walks up on the bus," Miller said. "He says, `I don't back down from nobody unless they got a gun or a knife."'
