Gilbert Arenas Fires Back At Mark Aguirre On TikTok
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas responded to Mark Aguirre after he dished out some harsh words about a perceived lack of accomplishments.
Arenas took to the TikTok to say what he needed. He began by looking at Aguirre's accomplishments since he came into the league in 1981 as the No. 1 pick.
He tore down Aguirre in a 12-minute rant.
"I'm not gonna say bust, because you did do some things" Arenas said. "Let's just say you not in the Hall of Fame being the No. 1 pick. Why we listening to you?! You were the No. 1 pick and was only a three-time All-Star and you had a whole career. I was there about 25."
Arenas, who is among the biggest vocal critics of players from past eras, provided a caveat as only he could in an attempt to give Aguirre credit.
"Now I'm gonna give you credit because I'm not a hater," he said. "When you played, there was only two. There was only two sections for All-NBA. We have three now. So therefore I can look at this and say OK."
Arenas pointed out those who said Aguirre was a solid player. Arenas was perhaps the better scorer until an MCL injury in 2007 slowed his career.
Let's just hope this is the end of their beef.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
