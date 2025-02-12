Hall Of Famer Adds New Chapter To Michael Jordan-Isiah Thomas Beef
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade admits there is a difference between yesterday's and today's NBA stars.
He recently said players from 1980s and `90s generally did not like each other.
"These older players are bitter," Wade said on his podcast. "They don't like each other. When they say that they didn't (bleep) with each other, they didn't mess with each other. Our generation, we mess with each other."
Wade learned this in person when he saw how Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas engaged with each other during the NBA's Top 75 players list.
"I'm sitting here," Wade continued. "They have lined up. At the end of the line, it's the G.O.A.T, Michael Jordan. Next to him, because we're going in positions, it's Magic Johnson. A space for Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry and then itself myself, Isiah Thomas ... I've always heard these stories but I ain't never witnessed it."
At time, Wade said he and Curry simply enjoying the moment. Wade then noticed a frustrated Thomas.
"I'm looking at Zeke. I love Isiah," Wade said. "This is a moment of celebratory moment for us. We're about to get called on the stage as Top 75. Zeke hot. Zeke got his hands like this. I think Zeke is talking to himself."
As Wade walks over, he asked Thomas, `What's wrong?'"
Thomas pointed toward Jordan.
Wade said, `Y'all still beefing?
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA.
He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook