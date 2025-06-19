Hall Of Famer Raises Question That Could Have Impacted Kobe Bryant's Legacy
Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant cemented his legacy when he won two NBA titles without Shaquille O'Neal. More importantly, Bryant was Finals MVP in victories against the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics in those series in 2009 and 2010.
While Bryant was the undisputed best player against the Magic, there is some debate about versus the Celtics. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently raised the question during an appearance on his Wy Network.
"That last Finals that they won, Kobe didn't play well," Wade said of the Lakers beating the Celtics. "Actually, everybody thought Pau Gasol should have been MVP. That's how well Pau was playing."
Bryant averaged 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the seven-game series but shot just 40 percent. Gasol was at 18 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. It could have been a situation like when Andre Iguodala won MVP when the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. He averaged 16.3 points, 4.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds but won despite Steph Curry having better numbers.
"Kobe was playing awful," Wade said. "But you never could tell when you turned the TV on that he was struggling because his leadership is always there. His intensity is always there. That fire is always there. So because he's 8 of 24 from the field or something like that, you could never tell with a player like Kobe."
