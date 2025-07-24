Back In The Day NBA

Heartfelt Story Emerges Of NBA Great Kobe Bryant's Last Pupil

Shandel Richardson

Dec 31, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) reacts during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the 76ers 102-98. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA legend Kobe Bryant influenced many of today's younger players during his career. There are plenty of stories of him playing a role in the development of today's generation, ranging from Paul George to Dwyane Wade to even LeBron James.

What many forget is Bryant's lasting impact even went beyond. Wayne Coffey tells the fantastic story about high school basketball player Amalia Holguin and her relationship with Bryant, who was her coach before his death in 2020. The story is titled "The Last Mamba."


“I don’t think I’d be the player I am today, or have the mindset that I do, if I hadn’t (been coached by Kobe Bryant),” Holguin told Coffey. “I can still hear him saying, ‘Amalia, make sure you are working harder than everybody else. If you take time off, always remember that somebody else is working.’”

Since working with Bryant on the Mamba Academy team, Holguin,17, has become a top NCAA prospect. She is a senior at Sage Hill School in Newport Beach, Calif.

For more on her, check out the full profile here.

She openly talks about the influence Bryant had on her career. Bryant was very active in the girls' basketball world because of his daughter, Gigi, who was a budding star. She was also killed in the tragic helicopter accident.


Hopefully, Holguin can help carry on the Mamba Mentality for years to come.

Shandel Richardson
