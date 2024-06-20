Horace Grant Deserves More Credit For Helping Preserve Michael Jordan's 6-0 Legacy In NBA Finals
The heroes of the 1993 NBA Finals are generally considered John Paxson and, of course, Michael Jordan.
And deservedly so.
Paxson hit the clinching 3-pointer in Game 6 that helped the Bulls defeat Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns, completing a three-peat. Jordan had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on the way to again winning Finals MVP.
Lost in all of the hoopla was forward Horace Grant.
He made arguably two of the greatest plays to prevent the Bulls from having to play a Game 7 in Phoenix. It was 31 years ago on this day when he threw the extra pass to Paxson, who hit a shot to put the Bulls ahead 99-98 with 3.9 seconds remaining.
On that final possession, the Suns' intent was keeping the ball out of Jordan's hands. Instead, he willingly gave up the ball to Scottie Pippen, who passed to Grant near the low-block. Grant was only a few feet from the rim, but decided to hit a wide-open Paxson at the wing. Paxson nailed the jumper to put Chicago ahead.
That shot becomes only a footnote if Grant doesn't make a big play on the next series. At the time, Suns guard Kevin Johnson was among the quickest players in the league. The last shot was set up for him.
After receiving a pass from Oliver Miller, Johnson initially beat Grant on a drive near the top of the key. But Grant recovered quickly enough to block the shot from behind.
Game over.
Not many will remember those two plays but they were key in helping Jordan keep his 6-0 legacy in the Finals.
