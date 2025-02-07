How A Teammate Once Saved Hall Of Famer Reggie Miller From Getting Into A Fight
Al Harrington was cool with rookie hazing his first year with the Indiana Pacers in 1998.
He had no problem grabbing hot donuts and orange juice for the veterans before practice and games. He allowed them to make fun of his Dora The Explorer backpack. It became personal when he felt Hall of Famer Reggie Miller began picking on him for no reason.
"He was just picking on me," Harrington said on the Out The Mud podcast with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen. "I remember I went home and my mind was made up. I was like, `they must be testing to see if I can fight or something."'
At the time, Harrington was living with teammate Antonio Davis. He was still adjusting to NBA life after being drafted straight out of high school. That's when his elder gave him some good advice about having a long career in the league. Harrington already had his mind made up he was going to fight Miller, the most distinguished player in Pacers history, the next day at practice.
"We gonna fight tomorrow," Harrington said. "As soon as he say something ... [Davis] was like, `I wouldn't do that young fella. That's how you going to get your ass out of the league, fighting Reggie Miller.' ... Best advice he could have gave me. That's the worst thing I could have did."'
