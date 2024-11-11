How David Robinson Motivated Hakeem Olajuwon In `95 Western Conference Finals
Motivation comes from a variety of factors in sports.
For NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon, it was San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson winning the regular season MVP in 1995. Olajuwon won a championship and the award the previous season but felt he needed to re-establish himself as the league's best center.
The opportunity arrived when Olajuwon's Houston Rockets faced the Spurs in the Western Conference finals. It started when Robinson received his MVP trophy at the start of the series.
"He won the MVP the first championship," former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell said in a video posted online. "The next year, he came back and didn't have as good of a year. When that playoffs started, the (expletive) turned it up another notch."
The Rockets won the series in six games but it was Olajuwon's dominance against Robinson that stood out. He averaged 35.3 points, 12.5 rebounds 4.2 blocks and five assists on 56 percent shooting. Clearly, Olajuwon took the matchup personally. After dispatching of the Spurs, the Rockets then won their second straight title against Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic.
"They gave that boy (Robinson) that trophy out there at midcourt before the game started," Maxwell said. "I could just look at his eyes. We didn't have to do nothing that series. Dream won (expletive) by himself. He hit David Robinson with so many up and unders and jump hooks and fades."
