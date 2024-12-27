Isiah Thomas Says He Could Have Prevented Malice At The Palace
A few months after coaching the Eastern Conference All-Stars, Isiah Thomas was fired by the Indiana Pacers before the 2003-04 season.
He was replaced by Rick Carlisle, who was close friends with team president Larry Bird. They were teammates with the Boston Celtics. Thomas said that event may have led to the ugliest incident in NBA history.
"Rick Carlisle took my team and went and won 61 games with them," Thomas said during a podcast appearance. "Then had the Malice At The Palace and all of that. And I've said before, it wouldn't have been no Malice At The Palace if I was coaching that team."
The Pacers and Detroit Pistons were involved in a massive brawl that included fans. Thomas felt he would have prevented it because is one of the most beloved players in Pistons history. He also said Carlisle made some mistakes that led a bunch of suspensions and fines. Pacers forward Ron Artest was banned a record 73 games.
"I don't think the Detriot Pistons would have acted that way with me," Thomas said. "And by the way, if I was up 15 in Detroit, I wouldn't have had my starters out on the floor at that time. I just wouldn't. I definitely wouldn't have had Artest in the game at that point because I knew my players. I knew my team. I think Rick was still learning those guys."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
