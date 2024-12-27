Back In The Day NBA

Isiah Thomas Says He Could Have Prevented Malice At The Palace

Shandel Richardson

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former basketball player Isiah Thomas attends NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former basketball player Isiah Thomas attends NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

A few months after coaching the Eastern Conference All-Stars, Isiah Thomas was fired by the Indiana Pacers before the 2003-04 season.

He was replaced by Rick Carlisle, who was close friends with team president Larry Bird. They were teammates with the Boston Celtics. Thomas said that event may have led to the ugliest incident in NBA history.

"Rick Carlisle took my team and went and won 61 games with them," Thomas said during a podcast appearance. "Then had the Malice At The Palace and all of that. And I've said before, it wouldn't have been no Malice At The Palace if I was coaching that team."

The Pacers and Detroit Pistons were involved in a massive brawl that included fans. Thomas felt he would have prevented it because is one of the most beloved players in Pistons history. He also said Carlisle made some mistakes that led a bunch of suspensions and fines. Pacers forward Ron Artest was banned a record 73 games.

"I don't think the Detriot Pistons would have acted that way with me," Thomas said. "And by the way, if I was up 15 in Detroit, I wouldn't have had my starters out on the floor at that time. I just wouldn't. I definitely wouldn't have had Artest in the game at that point because I knew my players. I knew my team. I think Rick was still learning those guys."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com