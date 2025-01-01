Back In The Day NBA

Jerry Stackhouse's 2000-01 Season Put Him In Rare Company

Shandel Richardson

Feb 9, 2010; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jerry Stackhouse (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton (32) during the first half of a game at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2010; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jerry Stackhouse (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton (32) during the first half of a game at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse had a season for the ages in 2000-01.

He averaged 29.8 points for the Detroit Pistons, putting him in rare company. The only players to average at least 29 points in the 2000s were Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant. All of those players are in the Hall of Fame except Durant, who will join them once he retires.

Stackhouse likely won't get the invite but he is forever in the group.

"I told you couldn't nobody stop me," Stackhouse said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I already knew. I had 20 before I got off the bus."

Jerry Stackhouse was like THAT 🪣🪣🪣 #nbaedits #nbahighlights #nbanews #detroitpistons

Posted by ALL BALL BABY on Tuesday, December 31, 2024

It was a career year for Stackhouse, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round in 1995. He entered the league as the next Michael Jordan, especially after also playing at North Carolina. Although he never reached Jordan's level, he did have a solid career. He averaged 16,9 points in 18 seasons, but at least he had the chance to showcase his skills one year.

"It was a fun time," Stackhouse said. "When you look at those names and see your name amongst that. It was cool. I had a chance for that one year to really explode and show that I could lead the team on my own."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com