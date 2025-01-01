Jerry Stackhouse's 2000-01 Season Put Him In Rare Company
Former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse had a season for the ages in 2000-01.
He averaged 29.8 points for the Detroit Pistons, putting him in rare company. The only players to average at least 29 points in the 2000s were Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant. All of those players are in the Hall of Fame except Durant, who will join them once he retires.
Stackhouse likely won't get the invite but he is forever in the group.
"I told you couldn't nobody stop me," Stackhouse said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I already knew. I had 20 before I got off the bus."
It was a career year for Stackhouse, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round in 1995. He entered the league as the next Michael Jordan, especially after also playing at North Carolina. Although he never reached Jordan's level, he did have a solid career. He averaged 16,9 points in 18 seasons, but at least he had the chance to showcase his skills one year.
"It was a fun time," Stackhouse said. "When you look at those names and see your name amongst that. It was cool. I had a chance for that one year to really explode and show that I could lead the team on my own."
