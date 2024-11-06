Kenny Smith Reveals The Most Feared NBA Player During 1990s
When he played in the NBA, Houston Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell was known as "Mad Max."
His former teammate, Kenny Smith, said Maxwell lived up to the nickname.
"They didn't mess with Vernon," Smith said during a podcast appearance. "He's the craziest guys in terms of his personality was so different off the court sometimes when it was on the court. When Vernon says I'm going to hit you, he would hit you on the next play. Vernon says I'm going to trip you in the air, he would trip you in the air."
Smith said Maxwell was one of the few players who would challenge Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. It was then he realized Maxwell was different.
"He was the only guy when we played Chicago ... we had some success because he tried to fight Michael Jordan every time," Smith said. "As tough-minded as he is, it really didn't get under him until after every fight he would bring his son in afterward to get his autograph. So Michael said, `Something is wrong with this guy, Kenny. He fights me every day and then brings his son in wearing all Air Jordan apparel."
Maxwell was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs but made his mark with the Rockets. He won two championship.
"He delivered on his messages," Smith said. "That why he was the most feared guy."
