Kevin Durant, Other Team USA Members Make Their 1992 Dream Team Comparisons
This year's version of Team USA has heard all the comparisons to the original 1992 Dream Team that dominated the Olympics.
The current players recently had the opportunity to reveal who they compared to individually on that old-school roster. Some of the answers were shocking. Some were spot-on. Some were done to appease fans. And some drew laughs.
Here's a rundown of a few from video posted on X by FIBA.
First up was Kevin Durant, who simply said, "Michael Jordan. Durant is every bit of the scorer Jordan was but his game wasn't as versatile. Jordan was a better player on the defensive end.
Next was Jayson Tatum, who went for the fan vote.
"I'm a Celtic," Tatum said. "People will like this. I'm a say Larry Bird."
Tatum and Bird now have one thing in common: they've both led the Boston Celtics to titles.
Then it was Steph Curry, who chose Chris Mullin.
"We're both great shooters," Curry said.
Definitely true on the shooting part but Curry holds the playmaking edge by far.
Devin Booker refused to create any controversy by saying, "I wouldn't compare myself to any of those guys but I have a lot of respect for them."
The funniest response was from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who has already drawn comparisons to Jordan. Rather than fuel any more speculation, Edwards simply just said, "Um, no" before the video abruptly ended.
Guess he knew any answer would spark a frenzy.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
