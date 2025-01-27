Kevin Durant Says Former NBA Big Man "Showed The Way" For Stretch Fours
When NBA great Bob McAdoo was growing up, it was the standard for big men to play in the post.
McAdoo had no interest in that. He wanted to play with flash and pizazz. Because that's the way his favorite player, Earl Monroe, did in the 1970s.
"My hero growing up in North Carolina was Earl Monroe," McAdoo said in an interview with Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "I used to see Earl when he was at Winston Salem State. He was spinning and twirling. That made me want to handle the ball like a guard ... My high school coach didn't box me in. If you make it, you go ahead on and do it."
McAdoo was the first power forward to play mostly from the perimeter, thus creating the term "stretch four" that is so prevalent in today's game. He introduced a new position to the league while winning the MVP in 1974, being a five-time All-Star and two-time champion.
He averaged 22.1 points, with most of his points coming on jumpshots.
While many fans forget McAdoo's contributions to the game, his NBA peers always recognize it. Players from his era acknowledge him and so do to the current stars.
"I don't think a lot of people know that," McAdoo said of being the original stretch four. "Most people think everything started with the new guys. I think the biggest compliment I had was when I was coaching the [Miami] Heat. Kevin Durant came over to me when we were playing OKC. He shook my hand and said, `Thank you Bob, you showed us the way."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
