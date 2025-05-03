Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Hilariously Join Gorilla Vs Humans Debate
The latest Internet craze involves arguing if 100 humans could defeat one gorilla in a fistfight.
It has dominated social media the past few weeks, so NBA greats Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce decided to join the debate. They talked about it on the KG Certified podcast.
Garnett favored the gorilla while Pierce took the humans.
"If a gorilla slapped you, he would knock your head off," Garnett said.
Pierce enlisted the help of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and Detroit Pistons tough guy Isaiah Stewart.
"Give me 50 Shaqs and 50 Isiah Stewarts," Pierce said. "Ok, the first 10 [get beat] and the next 25 can tackle him and put all the weight on him and just stockpile him."
This is what Garnett countered with about the gorilla.
"He weighs a ton, he only eats leaves," Garnett said. "He's got natural strength."
PATRICK EWING, OTHER KNICKS GREATS SLIGHTED
ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jay Williams is apparently living in the now.
The New York Knicks, as they were supposed to, are coming off eliminating the Detroit Pistons in the playoffs. On Thursday, Williams was talking about the victory during an episode of "Get Up."
He referred to Jalen Brunson as potentially the greatest Knicks player in franchise history.
"I said it last year and I'm gonna say it again," Williams said. "I know that he has to close the deal and win a championship. A lot of that is roster constructions, the right pieces. I don't think they're actually going to have a chance against the Boston Celtics but I think we are watching the greatest Knick to ever play in that Knick uniform. I firmly believe that."
What Williams forgets is Earl Monroe, Patrick Ewing and Walt Frazier also played for the Knicks in the 1970s, `80s and `90s. Monroe and Frazier led the Knicks to their last NBA title in 1973. Ewing, the Knicks career scoring leader, is also in the Hall of Fame alongside Frazier and Monroe. Even Carmelo Anthony was productive in New York.
Still, Williams thinks Brunson could surpass them all.
"He embodies everything," Williams said. "Before it's said it and done, I think we will be talking about him [Brunson] in that capacity."
