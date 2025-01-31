L.A. Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Explains Why He Was Named After `90s NBA "Pest"
World Series champion Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers was recently put on the spot about where he got his first name.
There are only two choices: New York Mets legend Mookie Wilson or former NBA guard Mookie Blaylock.
Betts provided the answer during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.
"My mom and dad said they loved Mookie Blaylock growing up," Betts said. "That let me know they really did watch the games."
While Betts is one of the top players in today's MLB after helping the Dodgers defeat the New York Yankees last fall in the World Series, Blaylock had quite the basketball resume. He teamed with Stacey King to help lead the Oklahoma Sooners to the 1988 NCAA title game. The Sooners lost but Blaylock went on to a solid career in the NBA.
"Mookie was one of them guys, he had some offense, too, but he was a pest," Jackson said. "He got respect from everybody. He was a real one."
He was drafted by the New Jersey Nets but made his mark with the Hawks. He was an All-Star in 1994. He led the league in steals twice.
When Betts asked if Blaylock was a Hall of Famer, Jackson said, "He got Hall of Fame respect."
Added Barnes, "From his peers, he is [a Hall of Famer]."
