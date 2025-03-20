Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Shares Message To Pat Riley On 80th Birthday
NBA legend Pat Riley celebrates his 80th birthday.
The five-time NBA champion head coach and two-time champion executive has overseen the success of many NBA legends, including Los Angeles Lakers champion Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote a heartfelt message to Riley Thursday afternoon on his Instagram.
"Happy 80th birthday to Pat Riley, the greatest coach that’s ever coached in the NBA," Johnson said. "Not only was he amazing with x’s and o’s and game planning, he was also a genius at in-game adjustments and we were always prepared for our opponents. He knew how to get the most out of every single player. People don’t know this but Pat Riley created small ball! Coach Riley taught us that champions know winning starts in practice. He emphasized no one would ever out work us on either end of the court which is why we were able to go to 9 Finals in 12 years winning 5 NBA Championships. He had an amazing influence on our lives in basketball but even more so as men."
Riley and Johnson won four NBA titles together during the Lakers' dynasty run in the 1980s. Johnson remains arguably the best point guard in league history, aside from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Riley went on to coach the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, where he won a title in 2006. He has been the Heat's president since 2008, overseeing six Finals appearances and two titles with the Big Three of LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade.
