Larry Bird Hated When Opposing Coaches Defended Him With White Players
Boston Celtics great Larry Bird is known as one of the greatest trash-talkers in NBA history.
The stories are legendary as his Hall of Fame career. Former teammate Brian Shaw recently told one of the best during a recent appearance on the Paul George podcast.
One of Bird's biggest issues was when an opposing coach guarded him with a white player.
"He definitely took it as an insult if you put a white dude on him," Shaw told George.
The Celtics were playing the Phoenix Suns when Cotton Fitzsimmons was the coach and their best player was Tom Chambers. The coach decided to defend Bird with Chambers, who is white.
It was a big mistake. And Bird let Fitzsimmons and his staff know about it.
"Tom Chambers was guarding him and Larry caught the ball in front of their bench and just turned around and just had a full on conversation with Cotton Fitzsimmons and their coaching staff, `Y'all gonna try to disrespect me like this? Y'all gonna put this white dude on me and then think he can guard me,"' Shaw said. "He just turned around and shot a jumper in his face and just went down the court shaking his head."'
The worst part about Bird's jawing was he could easily back it up. Rarely did any player get the best of him.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @BackInTheDayNBA