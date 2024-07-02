Back In The Day NBA

Larry Bird Hated When Opposing Coaches Defended Him With White Players

Shandel Richardson

Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

What LARRY BIRD hated the MOST😡😡 #nba #basketball #podcast #shorts #larrybird

Posted by Brandon Conner Clips on Monday, July 1, 2024

Boston Celtics great Larry Bird is known as one of the greatest trash-talkers in NBA history.

The stories are legendary as his Hall of Fame career. Former teammate Brian Shaw recently told one of the best during a recent appearance on the Paul George podcast.

One of Bird's biggest issues was when an opposing coach guarded him with a white player.

"He definitely took it as an insult if you put a white dude on him," Shaw told George.

The Celtics were playing the Phoenix Suns when Cotton Fitzsimmons was the coach and their best player was Tom Chambers. The coach decided to defend Bird with Chambers, who is white.

It was a big mistake. And Bird let Fitzsimmons and his staff know about it.

What LARRY BIRD hated the MOST😡😡 #nba #basketball #podcast #shorts #larrybird

Posted by Brandon Conner Clips on Monday, July 1, 2024

"Tom Chambers was guarding him and Larry caught the ball in front of their bench and just turned around and just had a full on conversation with Cotton Fitzsimmons and their coaching staff, `Y'all gonna try to disrespect me like this? Y'all gonna put this white dude on me and then think he can guard me,"' Shaw said. "He just turned around and shot a jumper in his face and just went down the court shaking his head."'

The worst part about Bird's jawing was he could easily back it up. Rarely did any player get the best of him.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Twitter: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com