NBA Great Larry Bird Once Tried A Second Sport at Indiana State

Boston Celtics' great Larry Bird was an Indiana legend when it comes to basketball. On a dare, he became a baseball player for Indiana State, for a day, and was actually quite good.

Larry Bird cuts down the net after Indiana State University won the championship game in the Missouri Valley tournament on March 3, 1979. Bird suffered a triple hairline fracture of his left thumb in the game. That year ISU faced Michigan State in the NCAA finals but lost to the Spartans (and Magic Johnson) on March 26,1979,in Salt Lake City. Bird
Long before Michael Jordan tried baseball, Larry Bird accepted the same challenge after his collegiate basketball career was over.

Despite losing the final game career at Indiana State to Michigan State and Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1979, he retained eligibility to play baseball.

Bird played in one baseball game for Indiana State in April of 1979.

Sycamores baseball coach Bob Warn teased about being afraid to play his sport by saying "real men play with balls this size according to a story from SB Nation.

Bird finally told Warn he would give it a try. Warn let Bird play in a non-conference doubleheader against Kentucky Wesleyan. Warn thought Bird would embarrass himself even if it was against a lesser opponent.

Instead, Bird went 1-for-2 with two RBI in the second game. He also recorded nine putouts as the first baseman.

Warn told reporters Bird played the game with intensity as he did on the basketball court.

"He plays the game just as he does basketball, with every ounce he has. He's very intense," Warn said. "He didn't want to let the team down."

Bird signed autographs after the game for fans and players. In June of 1979, he signed with the Boston Celtics. It was the last time he played competitive baseball.

Bird and Johnson later became the face of the NBA as part one of the best rivalries in sports history.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

