Larry Bird Thinks 3-Point Shot "Has Been Better" For NBA

Shandel Richardson

Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
During his playing days, Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird was known as one of the game's best shooters.

He never had the label of 3-point specialists except when he competed in the competition at NBA All-Star weekend. It wasn't part of the game as it is today.

"When the 3-point line came in in 1980 in the NBA game, if I was behind the 3-point line with the ball, we wouldn't even guard him," Bird said in an Internet clip. "We wouldn't go out there. We get off of him three or four foot and dare him to shoot."

While many consider today's game boring because the amount of 3-point attempts, Bird considers it good for the game. He enjoys players like guard Stephen Curry and frontcourt stars like Nikola Jokic use the shot to their advantage.

"To see the game to come to this point after 30-some years and teams are taking 35 a game ... some 50, my team started to shoot 25 or 30 again," Bird said. "I just never anticipated that. When I played, I never shot that many. A little bit later in my career, I shot more. But I never heard any that used it as your advantage. I've always at the end of the game if you're down one or if you're up two, you make a three-pointer to demoralize this team. Now, they make one nobody even flinches. I think it's been better for our game."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

