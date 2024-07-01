Led By Jalen Rose, A Mighty Detroit High School Team Once Had Three 1990s NBA Players
There are many stacked high school basketball teams throughout history that featured NBA talent.
Reggie Williams, David Wingate, Muggsy Bogues and Reggie Lewis starred together at Baltimore Dunbar before reaching the next level. Donnie Boyce, Sherrell Ford and Michael Finley, who each made the NBA, teamed at Proviso East to make one of the squads in Illinois history.
There are many others but one that gets overlooked is the 1990 Detroit Southwestern team featuring Jalen Rose, Howard Eisley and Voshon Leonard. They won a Michigan state title before embarking on successful pro careers.
Rose, of Fab Five fame at Michigan, was a lottery pick in 1994. Leonard and Eisley were both second-round picks the same year.
All had much success at the next level.
Rose played 13 seasons, winning the league's Most Improved Player award in 2000. That year he helped the Indiana Pacers reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.
Eisley, too, had a taste of the Finals. He was the backup to John Stockton on both Utah Jazz teams that lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in 1997 and 1998.
Leonard chose to return to the University of Minnesota after being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks. He had to take the CBA route to the NBA, but had six productive seasons with the Miami Heat. He teamed with Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway to help the Heat reach the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the Bulls.
