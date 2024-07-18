Left-Handed LeBron James Says Penny Hardaway Inspired Him To Play Right-Handed
Some may not know it, but LeBron James is actually left-handed. Nobody would probably guess from the way he plays the game.
The ambidextrous legend says that Penny Hardaway was one of the players that inspired him to play with his right hand.
An old press conference clip shows James explaining Hardaway's' influence on his game.
"I don't know how I became a right handed basketball player," he said. "I think it's probably Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway, guys I looked up to growing up. Seeing those guys shooting righty so I said I guess I'll shoot righty. I'm pretty much a left hand guy. I don't take many of those shots, but I'm capable of making those shots. I work on my craft. I work on both hands."
James has said Jordan was his favorite player going up, not a surprise. He also said Penny Hardaway was his second favorite player.
During a 2003 interview with the legendary Craig Sager, LeBron further explained his love Hardaway.
Hardaway, whose career was slowed by injuries, was known for versatility because he could score from all parts on the floor. James picks up after him in that regard and then some.
His ability to handle the ball effectively with both hands is one of the many reasons why his greatness speaks for itself.
