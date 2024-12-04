Legendary Wilt Chamberlain Was "In Awe" During First Meeting With This NBA Great
Wilt Chamberlain was rarely amazed at the presence of someone.
He was, after all, a larger than life figure during his playing and post-NBA days as an actor. In 1997, however, that changed when Chamberlain first legend Michael Jordan.
It occurred during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.
"I just went over to say hello to him," Chamberlain said during an in-game interview with NBC's Ahmad Rashad. "I was like everybody else. I'm in awe. I said we've got to get together and talk some time, which he wanted to do. Most people thought that we had met."
Chamberlain then explained why the two had never met before.
"I don't play golf," Chamberlain said. "He doesn't play volleyball. But here we are now."
DOMINIQUE TALKS DREAM TEAM
Isiah Thomas is often considered the most glaring omission from the 1992 United States Olympics basketball team, which was often referred to as The Dream Team.
Another missing superstar was former Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins. In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Wilkins explained why he felt was deserving orf a roster spot.
"I was hurt,” Wilkins said. "I tore my Achilles tendon, so I was hurt during that time and if I wasn’t hurt I would’ve been on there for sure.”
In January of that season, Wilkins tore his Achilles against the Philadelphia 76ers. At the time, recovery from that injury was more time-consuming. The Hawks were more focused on Wilkins regaining his health than competing in the Olympics.
