Magic Johnson Among Those Sending Condolences To Los Angeles After Wildfires
Thousands are evacuating Los Angeles as the city is still being hit with deadly wildfires.
Many have vocalized their support and condolences to the LA community, including Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
"My heart goes out to everyone in Los Angeles affected by the wildfires," Johnson tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I’m thinking of those who have lost homes and more during this difficult time and I’m especially grateful for the first responders who are working diligently to protect others. Cookie and I are praying for strength, healing, and hope for all and that this city finds peace and recovery soon."
Also vocalizing their support were Hall of Fame coach George Karl, Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James, and NBA fanatic Adam Sandler.
"Can’t thank the firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement enough for risking their lives for all of us in Los Angeles," Sandler tweeted.
Johnson played for the Lakers his entire NBA career, decorated with five championships, 3 NBA Finals MVPs, and 12 All-Star selections. He is arguably the greatest point guard in NBA history, and considered the best Laker of all time beside Kobe Bryant.
As someone who enjoyed many years of stardom in Los Angeles, Johnson was one of the first athletes to speak on the wildfires erupting. This disaster is still ongoing, as officials warn that these fires are a proceeding concern.
“Today, we expect winds to subside somewhat, which will allow fire crews to increase containment lines," Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said Thursday morning. "However, and I want to be very clear here as well – we are still under a red flag warning with extreme fire behavior possibilities.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Back In the Day on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.