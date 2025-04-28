Back In The Day NBA

Magic Johnson Blasts Lakers Coach JJ Redick For Game Management

Shandel Richardson

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks with forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are one game from elimination after losing Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite leading by 10 after three quarters, the Lakers faltered in the fourth. Lakers great Earvin
"Magic" Johnson was critical of coach JJ Redick. Johnson was upset with LeBron James and Luka Doncic playing the entire second half.

Here's what Johnson posted on X: "I don't know if it smart to play LeBron and Luka the entire second half after only having one day of rest between Games 3 and 4. When we needed LeBron to take over in the fourth quarter he couldn’t - he scored 0 points in the fourth."

The Lakers now must win three straight to avoid ending the season with disappointment. Things were going well since the midseason acquisition of Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, but now they face another early postseason exit.

After the loss, Johnson expressed his disappointment.

"I’m just sick to my stomach that the Lakers lost this game after being in control most of the 2nd half," Johnson wrote on social media.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Los Angeles.

