Magic Johnson Had An Interesting Side Job While At Michigan State
There are many things Earvin "Magic" Johnson accomplished in his 65 years.
Three-time MVP, five-time NBA champion, prominent businessman, and HIV/AIDS activist.
But who remembers when Magic was a DJ?
It is true. While he was at Michigan State University, his job outside of basketball was being a DJ. He was known as "EJ the DJ".
In an interview with Uninterrupted CEO Maverick Carter in 2019 on the show Kneading Dough, Johnson talked about how his roommate at Michigan State got him into becoming a DJ.
"I had a dude right next to me in the dorm was from Rochester, New York," he said. "His dad and a brother, his dad owned the radio station in Rochester. I walked into his room and he had all the turntables set up. So he was practicing. I said man teach me on to spin and how to bring the song in and all that. Man I used to sit in there for hours man just practicing. When I got it down, Bonnie and Clydes, all the clubs in Lansing I appeared. Boy I had so much fun."
Magic has always had a thing for music. Growing up in Lansing, Mich., he and friends sang songs by The Temptations. His favorite to play as a DJ was "Distant Lover" by Marvin Gaye.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook.
X: @BackInTheDayNBA