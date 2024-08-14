Magic Johnson Made Mistake Of Talking Trash To Michael Jordan In 1992 Olympics
Michael Jordan is one of the most competitor players in NBA history.
His competitive drive hit an extra level when the opposition started talking trash. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson found this out during one of the Olympic practices for the legendary Dream Team in 1992.
While speaking on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Johnson said his team grabbed an early lead against Jordan's.
That's when Johnson made the mistake.
"I don't usually talk trash but I had to that time," Johnson said. "So I said, `Michael if you don't turn into Air Jordan, we gonna blow y'all out."
It immediately caused Jordan to give his trademark tongue wag. Johnson got his wish. Air Jordan arrived.
After a timeout, Johnson said Jordan hit four straight 3-pointers, did a 360 slam and dunked over San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson.
It was a signal of Jordan fully taking over the league. By then, he already had two championships. It was a changing of guard from Johnson and Larry Bird to Jordan.
"We got upstairs, Larry Bird and I sitting," Johnson said. "So he comes in with his cigar [and he says] `I just want to let y'all know there's a new sheriff in town."'
Jordan went on to lead the Chicago Bulls to six championships in eight seasons. The two years without titles happened because he left to play professional baseball.
