Magic Johnson Slams Today's NBA All-Star Weekend Participation
Magic Johnson played during a time when NBA All-Star Weekend was actually about All-Stars.
It was time when Michael Jordan participated in the slam dunk contest, Larry Bird was shooting in the 3-point competition and the league's top players eagerly played in the game on Sunday.
Johnson feels that doesn't exist any more.
"They've got to do something with this All-Star Weekend," Johnson said during an appearance on the Byron Scott podcast. "This is the first time in history, now I've been associated with this league for 46 years or so, I didn't watch the entire weekend."
Johnson says the league needs to do something to make the weekend more entertaining. This year, LeBron James was a late scratch from the festivities. There was zero star power in the dunk and three-point competition. The dunk contest was won by G League player Mac McClung.
Johnson said even the game wasn't competitive. He thinks the players from back in the day took it more seriously. There was a time Jordan competed against Dominique WIlkins in the dunk contest and Bird faced off with Mark Price.
"I didn't go, didn't watch. because if you're not going to give 100 percent, you've to give 80, you've got to give 75," Johnson said. "Make it a game. Make it competitive. When guys stop doing and participating ... Every guy participated."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
