Michael Jordan Featured On NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick's Car For Darlington Race
Michael Jordan will be featured alongside other sports legends on a specialized car for NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick for the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Darlington Motor Speedway.
Jordan is featured alongside Tiger Woods and Wayne Gretzky on Reddick's #45 Upper Deck Toyota Camry XSE.
Reddick is one of three drivers under Jordan's racing team, 23XI Racing. The others are Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.
Driver Denny Hamlin is co-owner of 23XI Racing with Jordan.
Reddick is the points leader for the NASCAR Cup Series. He has two wins, 11 top 5 finishes, and 17 top 10 finishes.
Jordan is a lifelong NASCAR fan. He spoke about growing up in North Carolina and going to NASCAR races with his late father James.
He frequented tracks such as Charlotte, Rockingham, and Darlington. While at North Carolina, Jordan connected with future NBA player Brad Daugherty, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Daugherty was an avid NASCAR fan. He later wore #43 in homage to NASCAR legend Richard Petty and became an auto racing commentator on ESPN.
Jordan once owned a motorcycle team from 2003-2013 called Michael Jordan Motorsports.
He is frequently at the race track cheering on his drivers. Jordan is expected to be at Darlington for not only the customized car bearing his image, but to see if Reddick will surge on and become the first driver under Jordan's team to win a NASCAR championship.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
