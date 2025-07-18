Michael Jordan Gets GOAT Endorsement From Legendary Boxing Icon
Many NBA stars have weighed in on the greatest basketball player of all time debate. Some say it's Michael Jordan. Others think LeBron James is the choice. Then there is the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar crowd. And so on.
Recently, a legend from another sport dropped his opinion. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson made his pick while appearing on the Shaquille O'Neal podcast.
"I'm a Jordan guy," Tyson said.
Tyson was atop the boxing world when Jordan was making his way up the NBA ranks. Tyson won 37 straight fights before losing to James "Buster" Douglas in 1990 in Tokyo. It remains one of the greatest upsets in sports history.
Tyson never regained his perch as the "baddest man on the planet." Although he did regain his title, he was unable to duplicate his early success. He won the title six years later by defeating Frank Bruno and Bruce Seldon but then lost two straight fights to Evander Holyfield.
At that time, Jordan was continuing his dominance in the NBA. His Chicago Bulls had already won four championships. The Bulls went on to win two more to complete a reign of six titles in eight seasons. The two years they missed the Finals were when Jordan retired after the 1992-93 season and when he returned at midseason in 1995.
Still, Tyson believes he remains the greatest fighter in boxing history.
"Me," Tyson told O'Neal. "I'm not being egotistical. They said they know, if you put up statistics. Ask the world."
