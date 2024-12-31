Michael Jordan Had No Interest In Starting Over Without Phil Jackson
By 1998, Michael Jordan was already in for the long haul.
The Chicago Bulls had to accept Jordan and coach Phil Jackson as a package deal. So when rumblings began of the Bulls parting ways with Jackson at season's end, Jordan spoke up.
He made his feeling clear an interview at the NBA All-Star game that season. Jordan said he would rather retire than play in Chicago without Jackson.
"It very well can be," Jordan said of it possibly being his last All-Star game as a member of the Bulls. "I think right now in Chicago, they're looking to make a change to go a different direction with the coach staff, which I think affects me a lot. They really don't leave me with many choices. So right now, in my mind, I'm thinking that's it."
Jordan made good on his threat. The Bulls won a sixth title with Jordan, but hired Tim Floyd as coach in the offseason. It led to Jordan's second retirement because he was unwilling to have a fresh start.
"To ask me to start all over again with a coach with a new philosophy, a whole new system, with an unknown system, I'm pretty much aware of what Phil does and the way that he respects the players and we respect him," Jordan said. "Now, to make that change at this stage in my career, I'm not ready to step into an unknown."
