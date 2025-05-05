Back In The Day NBA

Michael Jordan Had Salty Response After Failing To Win 1987 Award

Shandel Richardson

Jun 1989; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas (11) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Cooper (21) during the 1989 NBA Finals at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images
Jun 1989; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas (11) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Cooper (21) during the 1989 NBA Finals at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA great Michael Jordan was mostly known for offense during his career.

He also wanted props for defense, which is why he was upset after losing out to Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Cooper in the 1987 Defensive Player of the Year voting. Afterward, Jordan expressed disappointment.

"Michael Cooper is a great on-ball defender," Jordan said at the time. "But check the other numbers. Check the other stats ... This league gives awards on reputation."

Cooper responded to Jordan during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

#michaelcooper never knew #jordan had comments on his '87 DPoY award #michaeljordan #airjordan #funny #funnyvideos #nba #hoops #sports #basketball #basketball🏀 #podcastclips #podcasts

Posted by Hoops4All on Sunday, February 9, 2025

"If that was any other Michael, I would say something," Cooper said. "But that's MJ, so I'm a leave that alone. But you know what, Mike was a force in his own but he's more like stealing. He was a good on-ball defender. Mike would play the passing lanes."

Jordan eventually won the award the following season. Last year critics then questioned him winning the honor. Some felt Jordan was the beneficiary of favorable statisticians. Regardless, few would dispute him as being one of the greatest to ever play the game.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Tim Hardaway throws shade at Dwyane Wade

The Bad Boys Detroit Pistons played role in Bulls dynasty in 1990s

NBA great gives opinion on if Larry Bird could play in today's NBA

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here