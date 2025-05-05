Michael Jordan Had Salty Response After Failing To Win 1987 Award
NBA great Michael Jordan was mostly known for offense during his career.
He also wanted props for defense, which is why he was upset after losing out to Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Cooper in the 1987 Defensive Player of the Year voting. Afterward, Jordan expressed disappointment.
"Michael Cooper is a great on-ball defender," Jordan said at the time. "But check the other numbers. Check the other stats ... This league gives awards on reputation."
Cooper responded to Jordan during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
"If that was any other Michael, I would say something," Cooper said. "But that's MJ, so I'm a leave that alone. But you know what, Mike was a force in his own but he's more like stealing. He was a good on-ball defender. Mike would play the passing lanes."
Jordan eventually won the award the following season. Last year critics then questioned him winning the honor. Some felt Jordan was the beneficiary of favorable statisticians. Regardless, few would dispute him as being one of the greatest to ever play the game.
