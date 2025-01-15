Michael Jordan Once Had To Get Revenge After Being "Embarrassed" By NBA Journeyman
Former NBA player Rex Chapman had an epiphany against the Chicago Bulls in 1996.
He was playing for the Miami Heat at the time. The Michael Jordan-led Bulls were in the middle of their historic 72-10 season. Chapman scored 39 points to lead the Heat to a victory.
"We had eight players because we had just made a trade for Tim Hardaway," Chapman said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "We were sending out Billy Owens. There were players in transit. We had to play the Bulls, who only lost 10 games that whole year."
Chapman said the Heat took advantage because the Bulls were out partying the night before the game in Miami.
"They were out all night on South Beach," Chapman said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "I know that because I was there part of the night. I went home early. They were really on vacation, I promise. I got hot ... When you let a player in this league get going, you got yourself an F-ing problem."
The feeling was short-lived. A month later, the teams met again in Miami. This time, Jordan took it personal. The Bulls won by 18, with Jordan scoring 32 points in 37 minutes. Chapman finished with five points on 5 of 15 shooting.
"A couple weeks later, we played them and we went out for the jump ball," Chapman said. "The referee threw the ball up and Michael elbowed me in the sternum immediately ... He got like 40 i three quarters and didn't play the fourth. He had been thinking about that game for two weeks and thought I had embarrassed him."
