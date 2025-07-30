Michael Jordan Once Played Role In Sending NBA Great Into Retirement
George Gervin was one of the most dominant players in NBA and ABA history when he was younger. It took a moment with Michael Jordan for Gervin to realize his playing days were done. Gervin recently told a story of how Jordan helped him decide to retire.
Gervin finished his career with the Chicago Bulls when Jordan was on the way to becoming the face of the league.
"The son of a bitch [Jordan] is crazy," Gervin told The Post Game. "He played just as hard at practice as he did in the game. I'll never forget it, I'm at practice with him one time, I'm lackadaisical going through it and stuff. I say, 'Dang, young fella.' He said, 'Hey, old man, go sit down over there.' I sat down. I was done. He helped me understand I was done."
It was then when Gervin knew his days were over.
"I didn't belong there," Gervin said. "I should have never went. I knew it. They got a shell of me down there. I had some great games. I still averaged about 16. Shot about 87 percent from the free throw line. I could still play. But I was half a man. I'm being honest. It was at the end. Being at the end, it was how you accept it. None of us can last forever. Some of us try. Some of us just hate to give it up."
