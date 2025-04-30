Michael Jordan Rival Questions LeBron James' Placement Above Kobe Bryant
During the 1980s and `90s, Reggie Miller was one of the biggest rivals for Michael Jordan.
It was always must-see television when Miller's Indiana Pacers faced the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. Miller never defeated Jordan in a playoff series, including being the last team to take the Bulls seven games. In his last season, Jordan led Chicago past the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals in 1998.
"He's the best," Miller said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast. "The best I've ever seen."
While Miller always props Jordan, he is disappointed with the lack of respect toward fellow Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. During the interview, Miller questioned why many have made LeBron James as the main competition for Jordan as the game's best player.
Miller feels Bryant is just as deserving. While Bryant lacks the longevity stats of James, he holds a 5-4 advantage in championships. Bryant also won two more titles after he separated from longtime running buddy Shaquille O'Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In fact, Miller said there were things Bryant did better than Jordan.
"Kobe was a much better," Miller said. "Kobe was a better 3-point shooter. He was almost like MJ on steroids ... People talking about LeBron and Mike ..."
