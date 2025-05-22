Michael Jordan’s Agent Shockingly Slights LeBron James’ All-Time Ranking
NBA fans, analysts, and players have been debating the LeBron James-Michael Jordan GOAT argument for years.
But Jordan’s agent, David Falk, doesn’t think it’s much of a debate. Faulk said James shouldn't even be in the top two all-time.
“I really like LeBron, but I think if Jordan had cherry-picked what teams he wanted to be on and two other superstars, he would’ve won 15 championships,” Faulk said via Sports Business Journal.
James won two consecutive MVPs in Cleveland but fell short of the Finals each time. Years of playoff shortcomings forced James' hand to compete elsewhere. He joined the Miami Heat, forming the Big Three with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, followed by Ray Allen in 2012. James is accused by many of originating the "superteam" trend across the league, which abandons building within organizations and instead forms star trios for immediate championship success.
Jordan stayed with the Chicago Bulls his entire career, but didn't start truly obtaining success until the stardom of forward Scottie Pippen. He briefly retired in 1993 after his three-peat, returning two years later and winning three more championships. The Bulls won six championships in the best eight-year stretch in league history. Like James, Jordan is slighted for his superstar help with Pippen and Dennis Rodman against teams like the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.
And as long as this debate continues, fans and onlookers will continue to find ways to discourage either in defense of their all-time GOAT.
