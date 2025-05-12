Back In The Day NBA

Michael Jordan's Ex-Teammate At Peace After Wife's Affair With R. Kelly

Shandel Richardson

Nov 17, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; American singer and producer R. Kelly performs the National Anthem prior to the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images
NBA great Craig Hodges is known for a lot of things.

He won multiple championships with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. He also won a pair 3-point contests during All-Star Weekend. He was also blackballed from the NBA because of his political beliefs.

Hodges' other claim to fame is his former wife, Carlita, having an affair with singer R. Kelly. In 2020, Hodges detailed it with Vlad TV.

"For me, it's funny," Hodges. "I can laugh at it. For one, I know where my mindset was. I understand what our livelihood was about. I understand what our money was about. I understand what the future was about. In fact, I had no problem helping R. Kelly."

Hodges has moved past the ordeal because he says he's a peace. At one time, he was friends with the controversial singer and helped start his entertainment career. Hodges feels he got the better of the situation because R. Kelly is now in prison on sex trafficking charges.

"I accept it for what it is," Hodges said. "I accept her for never apologizing ... That, to me, is just one of the things in life that happens. From that standpoint, I wouldn't want to be that brother for anything in the world ... I'm sitting outside them bars."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
