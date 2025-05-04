Michael Jordan's Teammate Thanks Detroit Pistons For Kickstarting Bulls Dynasty
Before NBA legend Michael Jordan became a champion, he failed against the Detroit Pistons.
Jordan's Chicago Bulls lost to the rival Pistons three straight postseasons. They finally overcame the obstacle by sweeping them in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals.
Bulls center Bill Cartwright, who was a key figure in the franchise winning three straight titles from 1991-93, says those experiences against the Pistons helped mold them.
"We should thank the Pistons because they really showed us the way," Cartwright said in an interview with Kenny McReynolds of WCIU. "They showed us how to win, show us how to win in our style of basketball ... mainly just toughened us up. Once we beat them, we were off and running."
Cartwright was the missing piece after being acquired from the New York Knicks. The Bulls traded Charles Oakley, a fan favorite and close friend of Jordan, for Cartwright in 1988.
"The weirdest things always happens is that you get traded when you least expect it," Cartwright said. "I spent nine years in years in New York and i thought i would never be traded. Fortunately, i got a phone call from Jerry Krause. I was in Hawaii."
Shortly after, Cartwright boarded a plan to Chicago to begin playing for then-coach Doug Collins.
"I was just ready to play that role," Cartwright said. "I was pretty well seasoned. I could still score and I could guard. It was just a great opportunity. We had a young Scottie, Pippen, a young Horace Grant. I was the old guy."
The full interview can be heard here.
