Michael Jordan's Weakness On Defense Exposed By Teammate
What separates Michael Jordan from most of the rest of the other NBA greats is defense.
He was known for giving the opposition 30 points on the offensive end while shutting him down defensively. That was his strength.
There was, however, one weakness according to one of Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates. Point guard B.J. Armstrong said Jordan always had problems with certain types of players.
"Michael always had problems with a certain player," Armstrong said on his podcast. "Anyone who could catch and shoot. He hated chasing screens. He was a ball-watcher."
Jordan was chosen nine times for the All-Defensive team during his Hall of Fame career. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year in 1988. Armstrong said Jordan had no problem facing players who had similar games.
His kryptonite was anyone who could score without dribbling. These were guys who moved without the ball, could score off the catch-and-shoot. One of those moments occurred in 1996 when the Miami Heat defeated the 72-10 Bulls, considered the greatest team in league history.
Rex Chapman had 39 points that night against Jordan, including nine 3-pointers. It was one of the best individual performances by a player who was primarily guarded by Jordan.
"You've got to stay home on Rex," Armstrong said. "Rex and Dell Curry and Jeff Malone, (Jeff) Hornacek, Hersey Hawkins, because Michael, he's trying to get in the passing lanes."
