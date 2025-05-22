Michael Jordan Was One Of "Dirtiest" Players According To Ex-Knick
Ex-New York Knicks guard Chris Childs rarely backed down from anyone during his playing days.
Proof was when he punched a young Kobe Bryant in the late 1990s. He then nearly took that feisty attitude to Michael Jordan when the two nearly got into a fight on the court.
In the past, Childs has called Jordan a dirty player. Today, he maintains that claim.
“And what people don’t understand is Michael was one the dirtiest players who ever played the game,” Childs said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “He would cheap-shot you and then look at the ref for help.”
Utah Jazz legend John Stockton widely held the title of dirtiest player during the `80s and `90s but Childs feels differently. He said Jordan had issues with respecting the opponent. Childs is cool with players being competitive but Jordan sometimes took it to another level.
Many rarely challenged Jordan because he was only involved in a handful of altercations in his career, including with Danny Ferry and Reggie Miller.
“One thing that I stood on from the beginning is that I’m a man like you’re a man and I want to be treated accordingly,” Childs said. “If you don’t treat me accordingly, then I’ll take that respect … and that’s one thing that when I stepped on the court, I let that be known from the beginning.”
MORE BACK IN THE DAY NBA COVERAGE
Haliburton bringing back point guard nostalgia
Spike Lee calls out Pacers fans