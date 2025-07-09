Back In The Day NBA

Michael Jordan Willingly Passed NBA Torch To Rising Star In Mid-1990s

Shandel Richardson

Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 1993 in Phoenix.
Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 1993 in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When Michael Jordan entered the NBA, he was pegged as the next superstar. He took the torch from the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Julius Erving during the 1980s and `90s with the Chicago Bulls.

It was only fitting for Erving to ask Jordan who was next after him. The moment came during the 1995-96 season when Erving interviewed Jordan on NBC.

"Hardaway is probably my pick right now," Jordan said.

As in Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, who was a budding superstar with the Orlando Magic. Hardaway was on the last team to defeat Jordan in a playoff series when the Magic knocked off the Bulls in the second round of 1995 Eastern Conference playoffs. Jordan got his revenge the following year by sweeping the Magic in the conference finals on the way to his fourth championship.

"That's big, especially coming from him," Hardaway said in response to Jordan's comments. "That's kind of hard for me to imagine that he would say that ... For him to say that, that means the world to me because I don't look at myself in that manner, having him pass the torch to me."

While Hardaway was on track to become an all-time great, injuries slowed his once promising career. He played 15 solid seasons but never reached full potential because of knee problems.

