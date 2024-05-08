Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Silences Comparisons To Michael Jordan
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is thriving in the NBA playoffs, even drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest of all-time also known as the G.O.A.T.
Edwards is averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 54.7 percent shooting and 41.9 percent shooting from three-point range through six games. The Wolves are up 2-0 in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. Here's what Edwards said regarding the comparisons to the Chicago Bulls legend.
"I want it to stop," Edwards told FOX Sports. "He's the greatest of all time. I can't be compared to him."
Edwards is exceeding all expectations at 22 years old despite being a former No. 1 pick. The Wolves have appeared unstoppable in thus far, taking down the Nuggets in Game 2 without one of their top players, Rudy Gobert. However, he doesn't stack up to the dominance that Jordan displayed at the same age. In the 1986 playoffs, the Hall of Famer averaged 43.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals on 50.5 percent shooting. It's clear Edwards has a long way to go before entering any conversations about being on a similar level as Jordan.
On the alternative, Jordan is reportedly embracing the comparison.
"I reached out to the G.O.A.T. today, Michael Jordan. Jordan said there are similarities in their games, and he agreed, so if Jordan says there are similarities, there are similarities," Chris Broussard said on an episode of First Things First.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @anthonypasci.