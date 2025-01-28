Minor League Hockey Team To Honor NBA Legend Bill Walton
Minor league sports organizations are known for having some of the best promotional nights.
The San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League are adding to that claim. On Friday (Jan. 31), they are having a "Bill Walton Legacy Night" to honor the late NBA legend. It also includes a Walton bobblehead giveaway.
Walton is one of the most beloved natives of San Diego. After starring at Helix High School in La Mesa, he had a storied career at UCLA before winning an NBA championship with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 and Boston Celtics in 1986.
Last May, Walton died of cancer at the age of 71. He remains one of the most celebrated players in league history.
MCADOO FIRES BACK AT REDICK
Before JJ Redick became coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he made a living from being a podcaster and NBA analyst.
Among his most discussed takes was when he took a shot at the older generation, mainly going after Hall of Famer Bob Cousy during an episode of ESPN's First Take.
“He was being guarded by plumbers and firemen,” Redick said of Cousy's competition.
The comments drew reaction from plenty of yesterday's stars, including Jerry West and Mitch Richmond. The latest was from Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo, who spoke about it with Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
"I see why, it's the modern media," McAdoo said. "They don't know. They might see the grainy footage of how we used to play. It's not as clear as the stuff now. And I had a couple people that reminded me of how JJ Redick, the coach of the Lakers, said those guys can't play with us. I'm looking at it like, `Are you kidding me?'"
While McAdoo said the older generation could compete with today's players, he also gave his props to the current stars. He believes today's players are in a better position mainly because of evolution and technology. Aside from that, the game and talent is still the same.
"The one thing I give these guys is they are definitely more athletic with the physical training, masseuse," McAdoo said. "The training they get versus us is a lot different now than what we had. We weren't lifting weights."