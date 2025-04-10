Back In The Day NBA

Move Over Shawn Marion, Jamaal Wilkes, There's A New Unorthodox Jump Shot King

Shandel Richardson

Mar. 08, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Shawn Marion (0) during a game against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 96-94. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images.
Mar. 08, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Shawn Marion (0) during a game against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 96-94. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images. / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

There are plenty of solid NBA players who had decent careers despite having an awkward-looking jumpshot.

Shawn Marion, Bill Cartwright and Jamaal Wilkes are just a few. All were key contributors to championship teams in their careers.

So maybe there is hope for an overseas player at the center of viral video. It recently hit social media, drawing the attention of thousands of basketball fans.

Check it out:

The form on this shot makes Marion look like Steph Curry and Ray Allen. At one point, Marion was one of the league's most exciting players with the Phoenix Suns. He later won a title with the Dallas Mavericks, who knocked off LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.


It also gives Cartwright reason to laugh after his jumper was ridiculed throughout his career. Still, he was a key member of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls during the first three-peat from 1991-93.

That leaves Wilkes. who went by the name Silk despite his jumpshot form. He won his first championship in 1975 with the Golden State Warriors. Later, he was part of four more title teams with the Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles "Showtime" Lakers in the 1980s.

Wilkes had his best year with the Lakers during the 1980-81 season when he averaged 22.6 points.



Ugly jumpshot or not, these players all had impacts on championship teams.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com