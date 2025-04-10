Move Over Shawn Marion, Jamaal Wilkes, There's A New Unorthodox Jump Shot King
There are plenty of solid NBA players who had decent careers despite having an awkward-looking jumpshot.
Shawn Marion, Bill Cartwright and Jamaal Wilkes are just a few. All were key contributors to championship teams in their careers.
So maybe there is hope for an overseas player at the center of viral video. It recently hit social media, drawing the attention of thousands of basketball fans.
Check it out:
The form on this shot makes Marion look like Steph Curry and Ray Allen. At one point, Marion was one of the league's most exciting players with the Phoenix Suns. He later won a title with the Dallas Mavericks, who knocked off LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.
It also gives Cartwright reason to laugh after his jumper was ridiculed throughout his career. Still, he was a key member of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls during the first three-peat from 1991-93.
That leaves Wilkes. who went by the name Silk despite his jumpshot form. He won his first championship in 1975 with the Golden State Warriors. Later, he was part of four more title teams with the Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles "Showtime" Lakers in the 1980s.
Wilkes had his best year with the Lakers during the 1980-81 season when he averaged 22.6 points.
Ugly jumpshot or not, these players all had impacts on championship teams.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA