NBA analyst Says Michael Jordan's Efficiency Trumps LeBron James' Longevity

Charles Barkley on Lebron being called the GOAT over MJ:



Ernie: "Lebron is 2nd in 30pt games with 559, MJ has 562"



Charles: "Lebron has played how many more seasons than MJ and hes still behind him thats crazy, yall need to stop this"



Lebron is nothing but a stat padding… pic.twitter.com/WWHCaFo2CE