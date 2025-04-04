Back In The Day NBA

NBA Champion Hilariously Interjects Charlie Kirk Into LeBron-Jordan Debate

Shandel Richardson

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NBA player Stacey King was either dropping facts or an AI-created narrative on the greatest player of all-time debate.

King, who teamed with Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls for the first three-peat in the early 1990s, shared a video about the G.O.A.T discussion. Most consider it between Jordan and LeBron James, but King added fuel by posting a clip of Charlie Kirk talking about it.

With AI technology, it's unclear if it was real but it drew the attention from fans. Check it out:

The clip basically says Kirk thinks the NBA was stronger and more popular during the Jordan years. It also takes a shot at James' longevity and him supposedly making a spot for his son, Bronny, with the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

True or not, it's still a funny take on the debate.

MAGIC MOTIVATES KAREEM

Magic Johnson was more than just the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s.

He was also the chief motivational speaker.

During a recent appearance on Byron Scott's Fastbreak podcast, Johnson detailed how he would find a way to get teammates fired up. He spent most of the time amping fellow Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The tactic was simple: share newspaper clippings from the opposing city. It didn't matter if it came from the mouth of players or print headlines.

"So we would get to town and I'd read all the comments from the players of the other team," Johnson said. "I remember Patrick Ewing was doing his thing in New York and they would say, `Oh, man, is Patrick going to take it to Kareem tonight?' So I would say, `Cap, he's trying to take over your (bleep), I thought you from New York?' And he look at me, `Oh boy.'"

\

Johnson recalled again challenging Abdul-Jabbar during the 1985-86 season. The Houston Rockets featured centers Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson, who were dubbed the "Twin Towers."

Abdul-Jabbar finished with 46 points on 21 of 30 shooting and 11 rebounds in a 117-95 victory.

"They said Hakeem getting ready to take over the league. They got the Twin Towers. What you gonna do Cap?," Johnson told Abdul-Jabbar. "Man, he went off for almost 50 that night. He still had to prove a point, `This still my league.' I used to love doing that."'

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com