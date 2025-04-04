NBA Champion Hilariously Interjects Charlie Kirk Into LeBron-Jordan Debate
Former NBA player Stacey King was either dropping facts or an AI-created narrative on the greatest player of all-time debate.
King, who teamed with Michael Jordan for the Chicago Bulls for the first three-peat in the early 1990s, shared a video about the G.O.A.T discussion. Most consider it between Jordan and LeBron James, but King added fuel by posting a clip of Charlie Kirk talking about it.
With AI technology, it's unclear if it was real but it drew the attention from fans. Check it out:
The clip basically says Kirk thinks the NBA was stronger and more popular during the Jordan years. It also takes a shot at James' longevity and him supposedly making a spot for his son, Bronny, with the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
True or not, it's still a funny take on the debate.
MAGIC MOTIVATES KAREEM
Magic Johnson was more than just the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s.
He was also the chief motivational speaker.
During a recent appearance on Byron Scott's Fastbreak podcast, Johnson detailed how he would find a way to get teammates fired up. He spent most of the time amping fellow Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The tactic was simple: share newspaper clippings from the opposing city. It didn't matter if it came from the mouth of players or print headlines.
"So we would get to town and I'd read all the comments from the players of the other team," Johnson said. "I remember Patrick Ewing was doing his thing in New York and they would say, `Oh, man, is Patrick going to take it to Kareem tonight?' So I would say, `Cap, he's trying to take over your (bleep), I thought you from New York?' And he look at me, `Oh boy.'"
\
Johnson recalled again challenging Abdul-Jabbar during the 1985-86 season. The Houston Rockets featured centers Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson, who were dubbed the "Twin Towers."
Abdul-Jabbar finished with 46 points on 21 of 30 shooting and 11 rebounds in a 117-95 victory.
"They said Hakeem getting ready to take over the league. They got the Twin Towers. What you gonna do Cap?," Johnson told Abdul-Jabbar. "Man, he went off for almost 50 that night. He still had to prove a point, `This still my league.' I used to love doing that."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
