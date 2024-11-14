NBA Commissioner Makes His G.O.A.T Pick Between Jordan and LeBron
Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver is getting into the G.O.A.T debate.
Well, it seemed like he was more ambushed.
A video posted on social media shows Silver answering the popular question while attending an event to promote the NBA Cup. Someone asked Silver his thoughts.
Surprisingly, he answered.
"Michael Jordan," Silver said. "And don't tell LeBron I said that."
So add Silver to the list of fans and players who have contributed to this neverending debate. It usually goes like this: those from older generation choose Jordan. The new school prefers James.
The discussions are always the same. Jordan gets the nod because he won six rings in six Finals appearances in the 1990s. He holds the edge in MVPs and Defensive Player of the Year awards. His scoring average was also higher.
James supporters respond with longevity. At 40, he continues to play at a high level. Last year he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record. James has led three different teams to titles. He also bests Jordan in nearly every career statistical category.
One day, both sides will just learn to appreciate the greatness of both players. Both took the game to new heights. Both lived up to every expectation when they were drafted. Both represented their country to the fullest in the Olympics.
In the meantime, these debates are here to stay.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA