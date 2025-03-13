NBA Great Kobe Bryant's Death Had Impact On R & B Group New Edition
When NBA legend died in a helicopter accident in 2020, it impacted the basketball world.
It also had an effect on the entertainment industry. In a recent interview with former Los Angeles Lakers star Byron Scott, singer Johnny Gill explained how it affect the 1980s R & B group New Edition. Gill said it brought the group back together.
"Kobe brought New Edition back together," Gill said. "We were having internal issues and going, butting heads, fighting with each other. The day that Kobe passed away, a phone call was made that allowed all of us to get on a call and we were able to reflect on our lives and the issues that we have and said if that was one of us that had gotten that call, there probably wouldn't have been a dry on that phone. His untimely death not only impacted me but our whole group and has brought us back to where we are today and having a greater appreciation. We'll always consider you as one of the greats without a doubt."
ISIAH'S WELCOME TO THE NBA MOMENT
NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was a member of the 1980s "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons, one of the most intimidating teams in league history.
Years before, Thomas himself was intimidated during his rookie season in 1980. It occurred after Thomas got a little too flashy in his first game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thomas, who was the No. 1 pick that season, told the story during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
"The first game against Milwaukee, I'm playing against Quinn Buckner," Thomas said. "I remember like the first two, three plays, I get by him and I go down the lane and make a layup."
This was during a time when NBA enforcers like Hall of Famer Bob Lanier existed. There was no way Lanier was going to accept a young buck coming into the lane whenever. So he made an example of Thomas later in the game.
"I come back down the lane again and Bob Lanier," Thomas said. "I'm up in the air and he caught me in the air and sat me down He said, `Look, don't come down here no more.' My jumpshot got real good then. Because when he caught me, when he hit you it wasn't a gentle whoomp. They put that force behind them. As a little dude, you feel that."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
