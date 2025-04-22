Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Larry Bird Continues To Fall In Rankings By New Generation

Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) prior to a game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
When Larry Bird retired from the NBA in 1992, he was considered the best small forward in league history.

A lot has changed since.

Bird has fallen on the list in the eyes of many, most notably the new generation. This was evident during a discussion of the top small forwards on the Run It Back podcast.

The conversation started after Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had 39 points in Monday's victory against the Denver Nuggets.

"Why is Larry Bird an untouchable in this conversation," Williams said. "I'm not challenging nothing about Larry Bird. I'm asking why he's an untouchable in this conversation ... We're throwing out so many people, but when it comes to Larry Bird, y'all shutting down."

Bird was a three-time champion and won three MVPs. He also was a two-time Finals MVP. Leonard was Finals MVP during two title runs with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. While Bird dealt with injuries at the end of his career, Leonard was slowed while he was still in his prime. He has battled back from a series of setbacks to regain his mid-2010s form.

It's why Williams placed Leonard ahead of Bird on his rankings, with both behind LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

"My list is LeBron, KD, Kawhi, Larry Bird and then it gets choppy from there," Williams concluded.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com