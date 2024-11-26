NBA Great Makes A Case For Nikola Jokic As Greatest Of All Time
There was a time Alex English was considered the greatest player in Denver Nuggets history.
He has lost that title to an even greater Nuggets star but offered nothing but praise for center Nikola Jokic. English went far as putting Jokic in the greatest of all time debate alongside the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
"He's making a case for being the best of all time at a position that people usually don't give that acclaim to," English said to Katy Winge of Altitude Sports Network . "I remember when I first met him he was so humble and he's still humble and that's what makes a good star a superstar."
Jokic has the credentials to enter the conversation. He is a three-time MVP and led the Nuggets to a championship in 2023. This year, he is averaging 29.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists for the 9-7 Nuggets. He is in position to win another MVP, which would tie him with James. Only Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six) have more.
As for English, he's just enjoying the Nuggets' rise in the Western Conference. His teams during the 1980s could never get over the hump despite having one of the league's most entertaining offenses.
"It feels like I was a part of it," English said of the Nuggets title in 2023. "We got to the Western Conference finals but ... I can believe I was a part of this squad when they won."
